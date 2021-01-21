BOJ keeps policy steady in January, downgrades economic assessment

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept its monetary policy settings unadjusted on the conclusion of its two-day January monetary policy review meeting on Thursday.

The central bank left the key rate steady at -10bps while maintaining a 10yr JGB yield target at 0.00%.

The BOJ trimmed its economic forecast for the current year ending in March to a 5.6% contraction from the previous forecast for a 5.5% decline.

More: BOJ Quarterly Outlook Report: Japan's economy in severe state but recovering as a trend

Statement summary

Decision on yield curve control made by 7-1 vote. Board member Kataoka opposes decision on yield curve control. Board member Amamiya was absent from meeting.

Market reaction

USD/JPY is a little changed on the announcement, trading modestly flat above 103.50 amid broad-based US dollar weakness.