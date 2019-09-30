BOJ increases purchases of bonds maturing in 1-3 years

The Bank of Japan on Monday boosted purchases of the Japanese government bonds (JGBS) maturing in 1 to 3 years and has trimmed purchases of the JGBs maturing in 3 to 5 years.
Key points
BoJ offers to buy JPY 760 billion worth of JGBs:
-JPY 340 billion 1-3 Year (previous JPY 360 billion)
-JPY 420 billion 3-5 Year (previous JPY 400 billion)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Eight-day-old falling channel caps immediate upside
The EUR/USD pair’s pullback from immediate falling channel might find it hard to sustain for long as it trades near 1.0940 during Monday’s Asian session. The quote recently bounced off the support-line of a falling channel since September 18.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2300 following recent political/Brexit headlines from UK
Although the weekend news from the United Kingdom (UK) has been downbeat, as usual, the GBP/USD pair repeats its bounce off 50-day simple moving average (SMA) as it trades near 1.2300 during the initial Asian session on Monday.
USD/JPY: Bulls tiring at key psychological resistance
USD/JPY is flat in the open in Tokyo today, having been pulling back from its highs around 108.15 last week on the China jitters. USD/JOY currently trades at 107.94 and was a pip over the line at 108.01 earlier.
Gold struggles to keep face above $1,500 psychological level
Gold is steady in the open at the start of this week, consolidating pressures from above. The yellow metal has suffered on speculative paring as geopolitical risks subside a touch, enabling risk-on assets some airplay.
Trade Optimism Meets Reality of Disappointing PMI
A new tariff truce between the US and China, coupled with the North Korean diplomacy and Russia-Saudi tentative agreement boosted investor confidence and sharp equity rallies. Japanese and Chinese equities rallied 2-3%.