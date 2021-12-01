BOJ Adachi: Do not think the current weak yen is a negative for Japan's economy

Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Seiji Adachi talks up the weakness in the yen, as he sees its benefit on the economy.

Will patiently maintain easy monetary policy.

BOJ will scrutinise covid developments, impact on corporate finance in deciding fate of pandemic-relief loan schemes.

Japan's corporate funding condition is stable as a whole, though some remain severe in some sectors.

BOJ ready to ease policy further if needed to support companies' efforts to continue business operations.

If Japan needs to resume state of emergency curbs, BOJ must help support corporate funding.

Must be vigilant to risk accumulating debt at firms could turn into bad loans, hurt Japan's financial system.

Economic outlook remains uncertain but some bright signs appearing, such as pickup in-service consumption.

Japan firms ramping up capex as covid created new demand for digitalisation.

Supply constraints are weighing on exports, output and uncertainty over outlook heightening.

See stronger chance of Japan's inflation accelerating ahead.

Japan's medium-, long-term inflation expectations picking up, likely to heighten ahead.

Impact of weak yen on Japan's economy is swayed by various factors, changes depending on economic and price developments at the time.

Personally, don't think current weak yen is bad for Japan's economy.

Weak yen bringing benefits to Japan's economy by boosting overseas profits of Japan firms.

Many central banks, including BOJ, do not target fx levels in guiding monetary policy.