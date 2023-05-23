BoE’s Pill: We are trying to understand why we have made errors in inflation forecasts

Bank of England (BoE) Chief Economist Huw Pill testifies before the UK parliament's Treasury Select Committee (TSC) about the central bank's May Monetary Policy Report.
Key quotes
We are trying to understand why we have made errors in inflation forecasts.
Longer-term inflation expectations have not drifted away from target.
Related reads
