TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

BoE's Mann: Monetary policy must remain restrictive for longer

BoE's Mann: Monetary policy must remain restrictive for longer
Eren SengezerEren SengezerFXStreet

Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Catherine Mann said on Thursday that the monetary policy must remain restrictive for longer to create an environment conductive to growth, per Reuters.

" Inflation remains persistently persistent and the outlook for growth remains modest," Mann added and noted that the evidence from consumer behavior shows that they not there yet on inflation expectations.

Market reaction

These comments received a hawkish score of 8.2 from FXStreet BoE Speech Tracker. Nevertheless, GBP/USD struggles to gain traction in the European session and was last seen losing 0.4% on the day at 1.3350.

BoE FAQs

The Bank of England (BoE) decides monetary policy for the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, or a steady inflation rate of 2%. Its tool for achieving this is via the adjustment of base lending rates. The BoE sets the rate at which it lends to commercial banks and banks lend to each other, determining the level of interest rates in the economy overall. This also impacts the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP).

When inflation is above the Bank of England’s target it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the Pound Sterling because higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls below target, it is a sign economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit in the hope businesses will borrow to invest in growth-generating projects – a negative for the Pound Sterling.

In extreme situations, the Bank of England can enact a policy called Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. QE is a last resort policy when lowering interest rates will not achieve the necessary result. The process of QE involves the BoE printing money to buy assets – usually government or AAA-rated corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Pound Sterling.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE, enacted when the economy is strengthening and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of England (BoE) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to encourage them to lend; in QT, the BoE stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive for the Pound Sterling.

Author

Eren Sengezer

As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.

More from Eren Sengezer
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD collapses to nine-week lows near 1.1540

EUR/USD collapses to nine-week lows near 1.1540

EUR/USD remains well on the back foot on Thursday, down for the fourth day in a row and trading in levels last seen in early August in the 1.1550-1.1540 band. The pair’s sharp retracement follows the firmer stance in the Greenback amid steady shutdown concerns and the generalised risk-off mood.

GBP/USD breaches below 1.3300, two-month lows

GBP/USD breaches below 1.3300, two-month lows

GBP/USD now loses further traction and slips back below the 1.3300 support, reaching multi-week lows at the same time. Cable’s pronounced decline comes amid the continuous buying interest for the Greenback and the generalised downward bias in the risk-associated assets.

Gold plunges to $3,950 on broad US Dollar demand

Gold plunges to $3,950 on broad US Dollar demand

Gold gives away part of the recent advance, receding from recent all-time tops, piercing the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. So far, the precious metal remains propped up by shutdown uncertainty, geopolitics and the likelihood of extra rate cuts by the Fed.

Ethereum dips 4% following heavy distribution from medium-scale holders

Ethereum dips 4% following heavy distribution from medium-scale holders

After rising toward $4,700 on Tuesday, ETH saw a rejection, dropping nearly 8% over the past three days as prices pulled back toward the $4,300 level. The decline saw medium-scale holders initiating a massive distribution, depleting their collective balance by 1.22 million ETH since Monday, according to data from CryptoQuant.

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

Tariffs remain one of Trump’s main foreign policy tools, as well as an important source of public finance funding. Beyond the daily churn of breaking news, US tariffs remain firmly in place. In fact, over the past month, the US government has reaffirmed its commitment to using them as an important policy instrument.

Zcash extends rally as demand for privacy protocols surges

Zcash extends rally as demand for privacy protocols surges

Zcash rallies for the second consecutive day, eyeing a breakout above $200. The Ethereum Foundation is committed to working with the ecosystem, emphasizing the importance of privacy protocols.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers