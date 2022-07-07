Bank of England (BOE) policymaker Catherine Mann noted on Thursday that they are seeing very high inflation expectations over a one-year horizon in the UK, as reported by Reuters.
"High inflation expectations may feed into inflation today," Mann added. "The uncertainty about inflation process strengthens the case for front-loading interest rate rises."
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the British pound's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.3% on a daily basis at 1.1965.
