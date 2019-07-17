BOE’s Hauser: Will not start to reverse QE before bank rate reaches around 1.5%

Following are the latest comments by the Bank of England (BOE) Executive Director for Markets, Andrew Hauser, as reported by Reuters.
BOE’s balance sheet "will shrink materially" when quantitative easing reversed.
Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has said it will not start to reverse QE before bank rate reaches around 1.5%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Better bid above 1.1200 on upbeat Eurozone CPI
EUR/USD keeps the recovery attempt intact above the 1.12 handle following the release of upbeat Eurozone final CPI data while the US dollar extends its upside consolidation ahead of the US data.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2400 post-UK CPI
The latest recovery in the GBP/USD pair seems to lack follow-through, as the price struggles around the 1.24 handle amid in-line with estimates UK CPI figures and looming Hard Brexit concerns.
USD/JPY consolidates in a range, comfortably above 108.00 handle
Reviving safe-haven demand underpins JPY and exerts some pressure. Renewed weakness in the US bond yields further weighed on the USD. The downside remains limited amid tempered Fed rate cut expectations.
Gold clings to 21-DMA amid less active markets
Gold carries the 3-week old lower high formation forward as it clings to 21-day moving average (DMA) during Wednesday’s less active market hours ahead of the European session. Lack of major data/news during the Asian session limits market moves.
Forex Today: US dollar corrects, US-Japan eye a trade deal, and Bitcoin bounces
US dollar reverses a part of Tuesday’s US retail sales data-led rally. US-Japan are working towards a trade deal by September. Bitcoin recovers, but remains below the 10k mark.