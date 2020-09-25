BOE’s Haldane on new COVID-19 restrictions: ‘It’s for us to seize that opportunity’

When asked about the impact of the new coronavirus restrictions on the UK job market, in an interview with ITV, Bank of England (BOE) Chief Economist Andy Haldane said: “It’s for us to seize that opportunity, as it was at the end of the Second World War.”

Additional quotes (via Reuters)

“I’ve been quite reassured during this crisis how quickly governments and central banks have responded, how quickly businesses and indeed workers have adapted their way of working.”

“So, I’ve got some hope that the searing experience of the COVID crisis may have flexed that muscle, the ability to change at greater pace than in the past.”