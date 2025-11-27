BoE’s Greene: Inflation outturns are feeding into expectations
External Bank of England (BoE) MPC Member Megan Greene spoke at the Goodbody Annual Equity Conference in Dublin on Thursday. She said that although inflation has stabilized, her big concern is around second-round effects.
Key takeaways
Inflation outturns are feeding into expectations.
CPI expectations at the top of the bands we can explain.
Business CPI expectations are rising and elevated.
My big concern is around second-round effects.
Inflation has stabilized.
I expect slack to increase. The BoE projection is benign.
Slack opened up in the labour market and economy.
Evidence on wage growth is encouraging.
It's encouraging that services inflation is coming down.
Policy must bear down if expectations are elevated.
Preliminary results from the BoE Agents’ Survey point to pay settlements of around 3.5%.
This may be due to an upward shift in wage-setting."
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.