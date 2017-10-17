BOE’s Carney: BOE rate hike in coming months may be appropriate

BOE’s Carney: BOE rate hike in coming months may be appropriateBy Dhwani Mehta
Additional comments from the BOE Governor Carney from his testimony before the TSC:
Latest revisions to UK current account deficit is consistent with previous FPC concerns
Sterling largely driven by expectations for Brexit deal
Monetary policy is stimulative, UK fiscal policy is restrictive and UK faces variety of headwinds
BOE rate hike in coming months may be appropriate
'Building a war chest' in interest rate terms for future shocks would not be in line with inflation target
