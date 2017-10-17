BOE’s Carney: BOE rate hike in coming months may be appropriate

Additional comments from the BOE Governor Carney from his testimony before the TSC:

Latest revisions to UK current account deficit is consistent with previous FPC concerns

Sterling largely driven by expectations for Brexit deal

Monetary policy is stimulative, UK fiscal policy is restrictive and UK faces variety of headwinds

BOE rate hike in coming months may be appropriate

'Building a war chest' in interest rate terms for future shocks would not be in line with inflation target