BoE's Bailey: Unwinding QE does not seem like an imminent issue in current conditions

"The COVID crisis to date has demonstrated that quantitative easing (QE) and forward guidance around it have been effective in a particular situation," Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey said during his speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday.
Additional takeaways
"The structural drivers of low equilibrium interest rates suggest the use of central bank balance sheets for monetary policy will be more long-lived than had been anticipated."
"It looks from today’s vantage point that we were too cautious about our remaining firepower pre-COVID."
"QE clearly acted to break a dangerous risk of transmission from severe market stress to the macro-economy."
"There are times when we need to go big and go fast."
"Some evidence that the impact of QE over the past decade has been largest at times of market dysfunction and illiquidity."
"If the effects of QE are more powerful in crisis states of the world, we may need to ensure that we have enough headroom in the future to repeat it."
"The determinants of QE unwind may be more subtle than previously thought and the COVID crisis offers a new lens through which to assess its role."
"Central bank balance sheet may have more of a counter-cyclical role and function than the evidence of the last decade alone would suggest."
"Unwinding QE does not seem like an imminent issue in current conditions."
"We should keep the options to use all our tools as open as possible, would conclude the policy mix in next decade may be more nuanced than previously thought."
Market reaction
The GBP/USD pair retreated from the multi-month high it set at 1.3321 earlier in the day but continues to trade in the positive territory. As of writing, the pair was up 0.53% on the day at 1.3268.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges below 1.19 after robust American figures
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19 after US personal income and personal spending beat expectations . The dollar was on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell announced a policy shift that would keep interest rates lower for longer.
USD/JPY tumbles below 105.50 as Japanese PM Abe quits
USD/JPY came under some aggressive selling pressure on news that PM Abe will resign. The heavily offered tone surrounding the USD further contributed to the steep decline. The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and might help limit any further slide.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.33 after upbeat US data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.33 and off the 8-month highs after upbeat US data boosts the dollar. The greenback was on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell signaled long-term low rates.
Canadian economy falls 38.7% in Q2, better than expected, USD/USD falls
Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Canada declined by 38.7% on a yearly basis in the second quarter, the data published by Statistics Canada revealed on Friday. USD/CAD is edging lower as the figure is better than expected and amid dollar weakness.
Gold clings to gains above $1950 level, lacks follow-through
Gold refreshed daily tops, around the $1965 region during the early North American session, albeit quickly retreated around $12 in the last hour.