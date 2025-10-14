TRENDING:
BoE’s Bailey: Labor market data backs view of softening labor market

Agustin Wazne

Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey spoke at a fireside chat at the Institute of International Finance Annual Membership Meeting in Washington, DC. In his speech, Bailey claimed that today's labor market data backs his view of a softening labor market.

Key Quotes

Today's labor market data backs my view of a softening labour market.

Here is stretched pricing in equity markets related to AI.

We should not declare that AI market pricing is fundamentally wrong; we need to look for risks.

UK businesses tell me they are delaying investment decisions due to uncertainty.

We are not seeing a lot of impact yet on prices from tariffs.

Pound Sterling Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.30%0.13%-0.30%0.04%0.41%0.16%-0.37%
EUR0.30%0.43%-0.02%0.33%0.75%0.47%-0.06%
GBP-0.13%-0.43%-0.42%-0.09%0.31%0.07%-0.50%
JPY0.30%0.02%0.42%0.36%0.69%0.43%-0.11%
CAD-0.04%-0.33%0.09%-0.36%0.41%0.12%-0.41%
AUD-0.41%-0.75%-0.31%-0.69%-0.41%-0.28%-0.81%
NZD-0.16%-0.47%-0.07%-0.43%-0.12%0.28%-0.53%
CHF0.37%0.06%0.50%0.11%0.41%0.81%0.53%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

