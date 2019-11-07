BoE press conference: Governor Mark Carney speech live stream - November 7

Bank of England (BoE) Governor Mark Carney is scheduled to deliver his remarks on the monetary policy outlook at 12:30 GMT, 30 minutes after the BoE publishes its interest rate decision alongside the Quarterly Inflation Report.

Will the central bank add to the pound's misery? Sterling seems vulnerable as the Bank of England is set to leave interest rates unchanged. The Monetary Policy Committee's meeting minutes are set to show a unanimous vote, but one vote for a rate cut cannot be ruled out. Several MPC members have been dovish of late.

Investors also seemed reluctant, rather preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the Bank of England Super Thursday. The BoE is universally expected to maintain the status quo and hence, the key focus will be on the Quarterly Inflation Report (QIR).

Mark Carney

Mark Carney is Governor of the Bank of England and Chairman of the Monetary Policy Committee, Financial Policy Committee and the Board of the Prudential Regulation Authority. His appointment as Governor was approved by Her Majesty the Queen on 26 November 2012. The Governor joined the Bank on 1 July 2013. This will be his last Super Thursday as the BoE Governor, as his mandate will finish at the end of the year. His successor as head of the Bank of England has not been announced yet.

