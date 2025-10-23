TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

BoE: Over the hump? – Standard Chartered

BoE: Over the hump? – Standard Chartered
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Recent data flow – particularly wage growth and CPI – supports our December rate cut view. Risk of Nov cut rising but MPC is likely to wait for budget; risk of delay to Feb depends on incoming data. Fiscal tightening, labour market slack and disinflationary trend should support BoE cuts in 2026, Standard Chartered's economists report.

MPC unlikely to be aligned just yet

"Recent UK data releases support our view that the Bank of England’s (BoE) next interest rate cut will be in December – private sector wage growth was below expectations in August, most CPI inflation metrics surprised to the downside in September, and growth data – such as August GDP % m/m and September PMIs – points to weaker H2 economic momentum. Moreover, news flow around the 26 November budget has been broadly supportive of our dovish BoE view, with the government hinting that it may increase the size of its fiscal cushion against its targets (implying greater overall fiscal tightening) and could structure policy changes to provide a deflationary impulse (such as via a VAT cut to energy bills)."

"Inflation is still almost double the BoE’s 2.0% target, and various Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members have made hawkish statements in the past month. A December cut is therefore not inevitable. It is possible that inflation could prove stickier for longer, and the recent loosening of the labour market may prove temporary. However, we continue to see a combination of factors supporting further BoE easing. The budget should provide a growth headwind while at the very least offering no upside inflation risks. The margin of slack in the labour market should weaken wage bargaining pressures, helping private sector wage growth to continue moderating. This should feed through to a steady, albeit gradual, deceleration in services inflation. We therefore hold on to our out-of-consensus view that the BoE will cut three additional times in 2026."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays offered near 1.1600 as US Dollar bounces back

EUR/USD stays offered near 1.1600 as US Dollar bounces back

EUR/USD ticks lower to near 1.1600 in the European trading session on Thursday. The pair faces slight selling pressure as the US Dollar regains ground after Wednesday’s corrective pullback. A softer risk tone revives the haven demand for the Greenback amid renewed geopolitical and trade tensions. 

GBP/USD struggles near 1.3350 amid cautious mood

GBP/USD struggles near 1.3350 amid cautious mood

GBP/USD struggles near 1.3350 in the European trading hours on Thursday, pressured by a renewed US Dollar upside. Markets remain risk-averse amid fresh US-China tensions and US sanctions on Russian crude. Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling bears the brunt of increased BoE December rate cut bets. 

Gold rises as markets turn cautious ahead of key US CPI inflation release

Gold rises as markets turn cautious ahead of key US CPI inflation release

Gold price edges higher above $4,100 during the early European trading hours on Thursday. The ongoing US government shutdown and geopolitical tensions boost the Gold price, as it is viewed as a safe-haven asset in times of uncertainty. 

T. Rowe Price files for actively managed cryptocurrency ETF amid regulatory delays

T. Rowe Price files for actively managed cryptocurrency ETF amid regulatory delays

T. Rowe Price files for an S-1 registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to launch an actively managed Exchange Traded Fund tied to multiple digital currencies. The move marks a pivotal moment for the firm’s expansion into digital assets, even as regulatory progress slows amid the ongoing US government shutdown.

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

The Japanese Yen steadies as markets absorb the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. Investors weigh the risk of a mismatch between Japan's expansionary fiscal policy and gradual monetary normalization.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI eyes triangle breakout as CEXs outflow, adoption surge

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI eyes triangle breakout as CEXs outflow, adoption surge

Pi Network trades above $0.2000 on Thursday, avoiding further losses below this psychological level. Technically, the PI token approaches the apex of the descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart, while on-chain data could provide tailwinds to tilt the breakout on the upside. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers