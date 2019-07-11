According to ING analysts, BoE’s policymaker Silvana Tenreyro has backed the market's dovish expectations which indicates that the inflation outlook may not justify a rate hike.

Key Quotes

“The OIS curve was broadly stable on the comments. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister John Major has threatened a judicial review should Boris Johnson bypass parliament to force a no-deal exit.”

“The option of suspending parliament continues to face fierce opposition across UK politicians, which may keep no-deal Brexit probabilities in check for now. In turn, GBP may consolidate current gains versus the USD today, while holding below 0.90 against the euro.”