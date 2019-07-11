According to ING analysts, BoE’s policymaker Silvana Tenreyro has backed the market's dovish expectations which indicates that the inflation outlook may not justify a rate hike.
Key Quotes
“The OIS curve was broadly stable on the comments. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister John Major has threatened a judicial review should Boris Johnson bypass parliament to force a no-deal exit.”
“The option of suspending parliament continues to face fierce opposition across UK politicians, which may keep no-deal Brexit probabilities in check for now. In turn, GBP may consolidate current gains versus the USD today, while holding below 0.90 against the euro.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at high ground amid Powell's testimony, ahead of ECB minutes
EUR/USD is trading on high ground below 1.1300 after Fed Chair Powell opened the door to cutting rates. He speaks again later today. The ECB minutes are set to be dovish as well.
GBP/USD extends its recovery amid Powell and Carney's warnings
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2550, extending its gains. Fed Chair Powell's dovish words weigh on the USD. BOE Gov. Mark Carney has said that a no-deal Brexit could cause a material economic disruption.
USD/JPY: dollar retains post-Powell’s weakness
Japanese industrial-related data continued indicating a steeper economic slowdown. The US will release today the final version of June inflation, with core CPI seen at 2.0% YoY. USD/JPY has broken below the 108.60/70 price zone, which increases the risk of a bearish extension.
Gold consolidates in a range near weekly tops, comfortably above $1400 mark
Gold held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session and is currently placed just below weekly tops, set earlier this Thursday.
Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410
After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.