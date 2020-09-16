The BoE cold announce an increment of its QE programme at Thursday’s meeting, in opinion of Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group.

Key Quotes

“We believe the BoE is ready to embark on further efforts to counter the economic slump. Whilst policymakers are reviewing the sustainability of negative rates and are careful not to rule anything out, it seems that, for now, the BoE will steer clear of going negative and stick with QE as the main stimulus tool.”

“We forecast a further extension of GBP100bn in its Asset Purchase Facility (APF) by the November meeting.”