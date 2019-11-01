BOE: Expect a muted reaction to the upcoming meeting - TD Securities

The BoE's hiking bias is likely to be diluted even further at the November meeting, with more of a balanced message instead and a rewrite of the rate guidance in the final paragraph of the Monetary Policy Summary, according to analysts at TD Securities.
Key quotes
"When the Bank of England meets again on Thursday, the big question of the day - Brexit - remains unsettled, with a deal on the table that parliament was unable to pass, and another deadline extension from the EU."
"At the same time, growth momentum has slowed further and some of the previously solid areas of the economy, like the labour market, have begun to falter."
"Once again, we think the FX market is only likely to give the November MPC meeting a passing glance. With the campaign ahead of the 12 December general election now gearing up rapidly, investors remain intensely focused on UK political risks. Ultimately, the outcome there - and what that implies for the future of Brexit - will continue to be the overwhelmingly dominant driver of sterling for the foreseeable future."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers losses after weak ISM Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, recovering all its Non-Farm Payrolls-related losses. ISM Manufacturing PMI missed expectations and showed ongoing contraction in the sector, weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD falls off the highs amid mixed US data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950 after the mixed US figrues. Earlier, the Brexit Party threatened to compete everywhere, lowering the chances of a Conservative victory.
USD/JPY: Holds above a previous resistance break-point, NFP in focus
The overnight break below 108.30 level was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. Slightly oversold conditions on hourly charts helped limit the downside ahead of NFP.
Gold: Consolidates near weekly tops, NFP eyed for a fresh impetus
Gold failed to capitalize on the positive move witnessed over the past two trading sessions and was seen consolidating in a range just below weekly tops set earlier this Friday.
US Non-Farm Payrolls: Surprising strength in employment
US economy added 128,000 jobs in October, beating the 89,000 forecasts. Positive revisions to August and September totaled 95,000. General Motors strike subtracted between 46,000 and 80,000 from payrolls.