BoE DMP Survey: UK firms’ inflation expectations seen higher at 3.5% in the September quarter

The latest Bank of England (BoE) Decision Maker Panel (DMP) quarterly survey released on Thursday showed that “one-year ahead expected CPI inflation by the UK firms edged slightly higher to 3.5% in the quarter to September.”

Key takeaways

Three-month average expectations show an expected rise of 3.4%, the most since February 2024.



Expectations for three-years ahead, that is seen unchanged at 2.9% in the three months to September.



Besides that, UK firms also reported that their realised annual own-price growth rose slightly to 3.8%, up 0.1% from August.



As for the firms' own-price inflation for the year ahead, that is seen at 3.7% - unchanged since July.



Firms' year-ahead expectations for employment 0.0% in 3 months to September.

The survey is one of the most closely watched by members of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Market reaction

At the press time, GBP/USD is trading 0.18% higher on the day at around 1.3500.