TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

BoE DMP Survey: UK firms’ inflation expectations seen higher at 3.5% in the September quarter

BoE DMP Survey: UK firms’ inflation expectations seen higher at 3.5% in the September quarter
Dhwani MehtaDhwani MehtaFXStreet

The latest Bank of England (BoE) Decision Maker Panel (DMP) quarterly survey released on Thursday showed that “one-year ahead expected CPI inflation by the UK firms edged slightly higher to 3.5% in the quarter to September.”

Key takeaways

Three-month average expectations show an expected rise of 3.4%, the most since February 2024.

Expectations for three-years ahead, that is seen unchanged at 2.9% in the three months to September.

Besides that, UK firms also reported that their realised annual own-price growth rose slightly to 3.8%, up 0.1% from August.

As for the firms' own-price inflation for the year ahead, that is seen at 3.7% - unchanged since July.

Firms' year-ahead expectations for employment 0.0% in 3 months to September.

The survey is one of the most closely watched by members of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Market reaction

At the press time, GBP/USD is trading 0.18% higher on the day at around 1.3500.

Inflation FAQs

Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.

Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.

Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.

Author

Dhwani Mehta

Dhwani Mehta

FXStreet

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

More from Dhwani Mehta
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1750 as USD keeps sagging

EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1750 as USD keeps sagging

EUR/USD builds on the latest upside above 1.1750 in European trading on Thursday. Concerns over the impact of the US government shutdown keep the US Dollar undermined across the board. The US Challenger Job Cuts data will be eyed in light of the ongoing federal shutdown. 

GBP/USD retakes 1.3500 amid USD weakness

GBP/USD retakes 1.3500 amid USD weakness

GBP/USD stretches recovery for the fifth consecutive day, retaking 1.3500 in the European session on Thursday. The pair appreciates as the Pound Sterling receives support from the BoE's cautious commentary, while the US Dollar remains weighed down by the uncertainty over the fallout from the US government shutdown. 

Gold extends range play below record high amid positive risk tone; bullish bias remains

Gold extends range play below record high amid positive risk tone; bullish bias remains

Gold remains confined in a narrow trading band through the first half of the European session as bulls now seem reluctant to place fresh bets amid still overbought conditions. Furthermore, investors seem unfazed by a partial US government shutdown, which is evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets.

Dog-themed meme coins DOGE and SHIB extend gains as bearish pressure eases

Dog-themed meme coins DOGE and SHIB extend gains as bearish pressure eases

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices extend their gains on Thursday, after rallying over 7% and 5% so far this week. Both dog-themed meme coins signal fading bearish pressure on the momentum indicators and open the door for a continued rally in both meme coins.

Don’t worry at all about higher Eurozone inflation

Don’t worry at all about higher Eurozone inflation

The pickup in inflation to 2.2% in September was mainly due to energy effects, which will fade in the months ahead. A small undershooting of the inflation target actually seems realistic around the turn of the year. Expect the ECB to hold rates steady for now.

Litecoin price rally extends with bulls eyeing $130

Litecoin price rally extends with bulls eyeing $130

Litecoin price continues to climb, trading above $118 on Thursday, extending gains of over 10% so far this week. The bullish momentum is further supported by rising Open Interest and trading volume in the LTC token.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers