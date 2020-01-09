BoC cites strikes, bad weather as contributing factors to mixed Q4 data

Bank of Canada's Poloz had been taking questions in an armchair chat session and later a press conference following the prepared remarks and delivery to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade's Economic Outlook Forum.

Key notes

Bank of Canada's Poloz, asked about weak Q4 data, cites strikes, bad weather as contributing factors to mixed data.

Bank of Canada's Poloz says inflation has been very close to 2% target, economy close to capacity for close to two years.

BoC's Poloz says if inflation is on target you can treat every shock symmetrically.

Prior comments

Poloz says investment may be stronger than we believed all along.

Poloz says trump re-election would lead to continued economic uncertainty.

Earlier, there were remarks prepared for delivery to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade's Economic Outlook Forum as follows:

Bank of Canada Governor says a combination of healthy employment and wage growth, and immigration-fuelled population growth is driving 'fundamental demand'

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz issued a warning to a Vancouver audience about the risks of a return of "froth" to the housing sector, saying that the central bank is watching for signs that the renewed strength in housing in provinces such as British Columbia could re-ignite speculation in those markets.

Mr. Poloz attributed the return of strength in housing activity – particularly in B.C., Quebec and Ontario – to a combination of healthy employment and wage growth, and immigration-fuelled population growth. That is driving "fundamental demand" that, he said, "appears to be outpacing our ability to build new homes, which can put renewed pressure on prices."

However, he cautioned, "We will be watching for signs of extrapolative expectations returning to certain major housing markets – in other words, froth."

Note

The Vancouver event marked the last public address from Bank of Canada officials prior to the Jan. 22 interest-rate decision and Monetary Policy Report, the central bank's quarterly update of its economic outlook.