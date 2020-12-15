BoC: CAD is hurting exports, recovery at very difficult stage

Canada's recovery from the pandemic is at a very difficult stage and a second wave of COVID-19 infections "could even deepen the economic hole", Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Tuesday.
Reuters reports
Macklem told the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade that Canada had to boost both exports and productivity to ensure the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was sustainable.
"The economic recovery from the pandemic is at a very difficult stage. Near term, rising COVID-19 infections will dampen growth and could even deepen our economic hole," he said.
"Uncertainty is elevated, and the recovery is going to be long and choppy."
Key notes
Macklem says economic recovery from the pandemic is at a very difficult stage.
Macklem: In the near-term, rising covid-19 infections will dampen growth and "could even deepen our economic hole".
Macklem: Recent c$ appreciation is hurting competitiveness of Canadian exporters in US market.
Macklem: Canada must boost exports, productivity and business investment to ensure a sustainable recovery.
Macklem: Canadian exports and business investment could bounce back more quickly than they did after the global financial crisis.
Macklem: Since initial shutdowns last spring, trade has bounced back faster than many economists predicted.
Macklem: Recent positive news on vaccines provides some reassurance that more normal activities can resume sometime later in 2021.
Macklem: Disproportionate impact of the pandemic on trade in services has significant implications for Canada.
Macklem: Rapid rebound in goods exports is certainly encouraging.
Macklem: We need to develop new fast-growing markets for our products and new fast-growing products for our markets.
Macklem: Low rates and vaccine roll-out means this is a good time for firms to look at how they judge the rate of return on potential investment.
Macklem: Incoming US administration means Canadian schools and companies may have to fight harder to attract and retain talent.
USD/CAD update
USD/CAD dives to fresh yearly lows under 1.2700 as stimulus hopes trigger risk-on
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.22 as tensions mount
EUR/USD has fallen off the fresh multi-year peak of 1.2212 as traders pause ahead of the Fed decision. US retail sales missed estimates and EZ PMIs exceeded them.
GBP/USD falls off the highs as Brexit waiting game continues
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.35 as promising headlines of Brexit progress have yet to yield a deal. The EU and the UK are reportedly at odds over fisheries.
XAU/USD retreats from 1-week tops, steady around $1855 ahead of FOMC
Gold surrendered its intraday gains to one-week tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering near the $1855 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
Bitcoin finally cracks $20,000 for the first time ever
Bitcoin has just climbed above $20,000 for the first time ever and seems poised for further upside action. The digital asset trades at $20,300 at the time of writing.
WTI trades flat around $47.50 ahead of EIA report
Crude oil prices rose during the first two days of the week as the coronavirus vaccine rollout and US stimulus optimism allowed investors to continue to price a steady recovery in global oil demand.