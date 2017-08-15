Blockstream Satellite to drive Bitcoin Adoption

Bitcoin protocol firm Blockstream discolsed their plan to transmit bitcoin from space across the world using satellite technology.

They have leased these satellites for the purposes of downloading a working bitcoin node, which would harbour all of the blockchain’s transaction data. These satellites will potentially give people who are disconnected from the internet access to bitcoin.

Blockstream CEO Adam Back says, "The launch of Blockstream Satellite gives even more people on the planet the choice to participate in Bitcoin. With more users accessing the Bitcoin blockchain with the free broadcast from Blockstream Satellite, we expect the global reach to drive more adoption and use cases for Bitcoin, while strengthening the overall robustness of the network.”