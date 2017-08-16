Bitcoin is forking in November

Bitcoin is forking in NovemberBy Omkar Godbole
The developers behind Segwit2x have scheduled another hard fork or split in November, which may end up creating the third version of Bitcoin.
As per CoinDesk report, “the Segwit2x team plans to enable Bitcoin's miners to elect to run new software at block 494,784 on the blockchain, a block they expect will occur sometime in November of this year.”
