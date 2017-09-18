BIS: Bitcoin growth could pose a financial system stability threat

BIS: Bitcoin growth could pose a financial system stability threatBy Dhwani Mehta
In its Quarterly Review, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) issued a warning to the central banks on the growth of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.
Key Points via Bloomberg:
Central banks can't ignore the growth in cryptocurrencies as it could pose a risk to the stability of the financial system
CBs need to figure out whether to issue a digital currency, especially in countries where cash use is dwindling
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.