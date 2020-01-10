BI Survey: Indonesia's Retail Sales rise 1.3% YoY in Nov, Rupiah at 21-month highs

Indonesia's Retail Sales grew by 1.3% on the year in November vs. a 3.6% jump seen in October, the latest survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI), the Indonesian central bank, released on Friday.
The survey also predicted retail sales would decline 0.2% on an annual basis in December, Reuters reports.
Retail sales grew at a slower pace as compared with October’s surge.
The Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) hit fresh 21-month highs vs. the US dollar at 13,797.50 last hour, as USD/IDR extended four-day losing streak on Friday. At the press time, the spot trades at 13,805, down 0.21% on the day.
Easing Mid-East tensions combined with optimism surrounding the US-China phase one trade deal signing continue to underpin the Asian currencies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
