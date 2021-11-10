Beyond Meat Earnings Preview: Dismal BYND Q3 forecast has investors keeping distance

Wall Street is expecting a loss of $0.39 per share for BYND.

Beyond Meat executives cut Q3 revenue expectations from an average of $130 million.

BYND stock is down about 55% from its 2021 high.

Beyond Meat (BYND) stock is down 0.2% to $97.80 in Wednesday's premarket ahead of third-quarter earnings expected after the close. Poor analyst expectations and a management revenue revision appear to be the culprits.

Beyond Meat (BYND) Earnings Preview: QoQ revenue drop impresses no one

Wall Street consensus has the plant-based burger maker losing -$0.39 a share, which would amount to a 43% drop YoY. The 12% rise in YoY quarterly revenues at $106.1 million is also a far cry from the fast-paced sales growth the company's investors had grown accustomed to. For the full fiscal years of 2019 and 2020, revenues grew nearly 37%.

The coming earnings release is also a drop-off from the previous quarter when Beyond Meat reported a loss of -$0.31 a share on revenue of $149.4 million.

BYND stock has received 8 downward revisions and 2 upward revision to its full-year earnings forecast in the past 90 days.

BYND has a current market capitalization of $6.2 billion, which seems low now that its primary competitor, Impossible Food, is in talks to $500 million at a post-valuation of $7 billion.

Beyond Meat told investors several weeks ago not to expect the earlier forecast of revenue between $120 and $140 million for the third quarter, which caused the latest ongoing sell-off.

Market Cap $6.2 billion Price/Earnings 600 Price/Sales 13.8 Price/Book 24.7 Enterprise Value $6.4 billion Operating Margin -15.8% Profit Margin -20.1% 52-week high $221 52-week low $91.55 Short Interest 27% Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Hold $94.31

Beyond Meat (BYND) Stock Chart Analysis: Q3 results will determine the next trajectory

BYND stock has been falling for months ever since it reached an all-time high of $221 reached in late January of this year. Another swing high in July quickly gave up, and now BYND has a one-year chart that looks particularly rough. The stock is down about 55% from its all-time high in January.

Beyond Meat shares have been swimming in a descending price channel for most of the year. As of now on the weekly chart, BYND price is quite close to the bottom. A break below $90.84, the bottom of the descending price channel, would signal that there is more pain to come. Short interest of 27% of shares outstanding and 32% of the float is worrisome.

Long-term support sits all the way down at $75 from the end of 2019. Otherwise, A true sell-off could take BYND shares as low as $58, where Beyond Meat stock price found support in March of 2020.

Many traders may look at the same chart and wonder what a positive earnings turn could do for BYND price. The first target should be the $103.49 level where the 9-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) currently provides resistance. Triumphing over this barrier would give bulls the chance to attack the 21-day EMA at $12.89. Besting that challenge would give bulls free rein to run up to the top of the price channel at $139.84.