Beijing US embassy spokesman: Will not speculate on possible future actions by China

On being asked about reports of possible China actions related to the Xinjiang bill, a US embassy spokesman in Beijing said that he will not speculate on possible future actions by China.

Key Quotes:

Continues to call on China to immediately release all those arbitrarily detained in Xinjiang.

Calls on China to end 'draconian policies' that have 'terrorized' its own citizens in Xinjiang.

The above comments are only going to fuel further escalation to the US-China political row, as Chinese Foreign Ministry, as well as media, continue to condemn the latest US’ human rights bill.