Sacha Tihanyi, deputy head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities, points out that the BCB has revised lower its inflation outlook, but continues to point to the economic reform process as crucial, implying the constraint it poses for monetary policy action.
Key Quotes
“Policy makers did drop elements of the statement that emphasized monetary policy stability, and while not signalling an imminent rate cut, it does open up future policy flexibility to some degree, contingent on continued economic reform in Brazil.”
“We remain of the view that the BCB sits on hold for 2019, at least until pension reform is closer to completion, but we push out our call for future tightening by 6 months to Q3 of 2020. The bias of near-term risk to our view remains for additional easing in 2019.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends its gains toward 1.1300 after the dovish Fed decision
EUR/USD has extended its gains after the Fed opened the door to cutting interest rates, stating that uncertainties have increased. Markets are awaiting EU leaders to divvy up top jobs.
GBP/USD falls after the dovish BOE statement
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2700. after the BOE downgraded Q2 forecasts, noting downside risks have increased. Boris Johnson won the fourth round of the Conservative Contest in which Sajid Javid was eliminated.
USD/JPY: Remains vulnerable, bears likely to target levels below 107.00 handle
The USD/JPY pair finally broke down of its recent consolidative trading range, held over the past one week or so and tumbled to its lowest level since the early-Jan. flash crash.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid near $1380 level
Gold built on the post-FOMC upsurge and rallied to near six-year tops during the Asian session on Thursday, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.
FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?
The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.