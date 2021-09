BBIG Stock News: Vinco Ventures Inc falls again despite early morning surge

Elsewhere in the NFT world, a couple of big name brands are getting into the industry . First, DC Comics has announced a line of superhero NFTs that will debut before next month’s Fandome event. Meanwhile the NFL is finally joining the NBA in the NFT game as the league announced it is partnering with NBA Top Shots creator Dapper Labs to create a series of collectible NFL highlights. The project has yet to be named and a launch date is expected at some point during the 2021 season.

Vinco Ventures and its subsidiary Emmersive Entertainment announced that they are teaming up with the world renowned artist Super Buddha to make his latest collection into NFTs . The collection is titled GLOBAL UNITY, and was inspired by the artist’s recent visit to the Vatican. The E-NFTs will go on sale starting at $3.00 each, and will also come with an original music score. The collaboration with Super Buddha comes on the heels of Emmersive Entertainment releasing the first ever movie soundtrack in the form of an NFT for the feature film titled Karen.

NASDAQ:BBIG continued to edge lower on Wednesday, after the broader markets took a breath following Tuesday’s massive sell-off. Shares of BBIG fell by 3.23% on Wednesday, and closed the trading day at $6.00 even . The meme sector saw another red day as bigger names like AMC (NYSE:AMC), GameStop (NYSE:GME), and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) were all trading below water. This came on a small bounce back day for all three major indices, as the Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed the day slightly higher, while the NASDAQ fell slightly again and lost 0.24%.

