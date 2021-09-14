BBIG Stock News: Vinco Ventures Inc declines despite meme stock rally

Vinco Ventures did finalize entering into a definitive material agreement with Zash Global Media and Entertainment Corporation . The original agreement was announced on July 23rd, and will see Zash acquire a majority controlling interest in a third company, Lomotif Private Limited. The agreement does not have much effect on Vinco’s stock, but social media sleuths did note that one of the parties took their payment in BBIG stock rather than cash.

The rest of the meme stock sector started the week off stronger as AMC (NYSE:AMC) rose higher following a major announcement from Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) . Contrary to what the entertainment conglomerate previously said during the pandemic, Disney will now be prioritizing movie theater releases rather than simultaneous releases on its Disney+ platform. AMC also saw a major boost from the Disney and Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings has already earned over $250 million after its first two weeks.

NASDAQ:BBIG did not have quite the start to the week that other meme stocks had. Shares of BBIG tumbled by 7.34% on Monday, and closed the trading session at $9.59 . The move came as September OPEX week kicked off with the NASDAQ as the only major index to finish in the red. The Dow Jones rebounded by adding 261 basis points and the S&P 500 recorded a modest gain after being dragged down by most of the mega-cap tech stocks trading lower during the session. Cheddar Flow did manage to detect a surprisingly bullish options flow today for BBIG, which is usually an indication that institutions are loading up after a pull back.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.