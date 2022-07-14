- NASDAQ:BBIG fell by 2.83% during Wednesday’s trading session.
- GameStop reports the first day sales from its new NFT Marketplace.
- Box office numbers are topping pre-pandemic levels for chains like AMC.
NASDAQ:BBIG extended its recent slide and briefly fell below the $1.00 price level during intraday trading on Wednesday. Shares of BBIG dropped by a further 2.83% and closed the trading day at $1.03. Stocks were volatile on Wednesday as a hotter than expected CPI report for June sent markets reeling during morning trading. Stocks quickly rebounded and erased most of the earlier losses, but all three major indices ended up lower at the closing bell. Overall, the Dow Jones fell by 208 basis points, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ posted losses of 0.45% and 0.15% respectively during the session.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Meme stock leader GameStop (NYSE:GME) posted the first day sales figures from its recently launched NFT Marketplace. The results were about as expected, with the platform bringing in about $45,000 in transaction fee revenues. The platform takes a 2.20% fee per transaction which is how most crypto-related sites earn their income. While it wasn’t a flashy number, it does show that GameStop is becoming a player in the NFT space, even as the industry continues to struggle during the crypto bear market. Shares of GME were up 2.93% on Wednesday.
BBIG stock price
In other meme stock news, AMC (NYSE:AMC) has been trading higher as of late due to a return to normalcy at the box office. The stock has gained about 27% during the last month of trading, and is outperforming the broader markets during that time. Box office demand has actually surpassed pre-pandemic levels for AMC, so many are anticipating that the stock could benefit from the rise in business. Shares of AMC were down by 2.82% on Wednesday.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD remains stuck in range above parity ahead of US data
EURUSD is trading under pressure below 1.0050, defending parity so far this Thursday. The euro shrugs off bleak EU Commission economic forecasts. Rising odds of a 100 bps Fed rate hike this month are boosting the US dollar and yields ahead of PPI data.
GBP/USD stays in red near 1.1850 ahead of US data
GBPUSD is struggling to stage a rebound on Thursday and trading in negative territory near 1.1850 on Thurday. Ahead of the weekly Jobless Claims and PPI data from the US, the risk-averse market environment helps the dollar preserve its strength.
Gold eyeing a big break below $1,703
Gold Price loses its shine once again, as aggressive Fed tightening bets bump up following the hotter-than-expected US inflation data. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a nearly 80% probability of a full percentage-point rise at the coming meeting.
Cardano Vasil hard fork is right on time, developer debunks possibility of delay
Vasil hard fork is now imminent, and the technical director of open-source development at the Cardano Foundation revealed that the node, ledger, network and consensus appear to be stable so far.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!