BB Stock Price: BlackBerry Ltd gets jammed as the short squeeze party ends amidst halted stocks

- NYSE:BB fell 41.63% on Thursday as the markets recover from Wednesday’s chaos.
- BlackBerry and other stocks get crushed as r/WallStreetBets find themselves locked out of trading.
- BlackBerry actually has legs to stand on even after all of this is over.
NYSE:BB was one of several stocks to get crushed on Thursday after the short squeeze euphoria from the day before was halted when brokers banned certain companies. BlackBerry lost much of their gains from the day before as the stock tumbled 41.64% to close the trading session at $14.65. It hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday of $28.77. The party may not be over yet though as BlackBerry has climbed back up by over 15% in after-hours trading, as the brokers begin to lift the regulations on trading.
Unlike other companies like GameStop (NYSE:GMSE), Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR), and AMC (NYSE:AMC), BlackBerry actually has a promising future as CEO John Chen continues to turn this brand around. The well-documented relationship with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its AWS cloud services has led to much speculation that Amazon may acquire BlackBerry outright, but nothing has ever come of that. BlackBerry is also working on expanding its presence in the autonomous driving sector in China, as well as with General Motors (NYSE:GM) stateside. BlackBerry also recently sold off some of its mobile phone patents to Huawei as it continues to distance itself from that industry.
BB Stock Forecast
While those other short squeeze stocks may eventually fall back down to Earth, there is a legitimate reason to believe that BlackBerry can continue to climb, albeit not at these unprecedented rates. Still, of all the companies that have been targeted by r/WallStreetBets, BlackBerry has the strongest legs to stand on and whenever this saga comes to a close, should still be a solid investment moving forward.
The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD regains 1.3700 as stocks resume advance
GBP/USD is in recovery mode as demand for the greenback eased. Nerves over the retail-trade craze continue. Vaccines´ developments also weigh on sentiment. US data awaited.
Gamestop (GME) Stock News: Is this Game fair?!
Gamestop (GME) shares collapsed on Thursday as brokers put restrictions in place on options trading, taking new positions and hiked margin levels. Retail investor fury on brokers' restrictions gets political attention.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
Elon Musk buys Bitcoin igniting the next bull run
Speculators in the cryptocurrency community are in a beast mode as Bitcoin swings higher. In less than an hour, Bitcoin has recovered from $32,000 to trade above $36,000. The massive move has already started to impact the altcoins, which have been showing enormous rally signals.
US Dollar Index recedes from tops near 90.80 ahead of data
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), now fades the initial uptick to the 90.80 region and returns to the 90.60/50 band at the end of the week.