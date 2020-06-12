Barclays raises 2020 oil price forecast by $4, WTI seen at $37

The Barclays Research Team up their oil-price forecast for 2020 but remain cautious in the near-term.

Key quotes

"Raises forecasts for 2020 by $4 per barrel.

Brent now seen at $41 / barrel while WTI at $37.

Express caution in the near term.

Improvement in demand ahead depends on the behavior of consumer.

Renewed coronavirus concerns will keep driving demand subdued. "