- Banxico's 50-bps rate cut reflects a cautiously optimistic inflation forecast, with a possible additional cut discussed.
- Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath favored a more conservative 25-bps cut, highlighting internal differences.
- The central bank notes significant MXN volatility in response to US-Mexico tariff negotiations.
The Banco de Mexico (Banxico) lowered interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) as expected by analysts, though the decision was not unanimous as Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath voted for a 25-bps rate cut.
Banxico cuts on a split decision
Banxico’s monetary policy statement revealed that the central bank could continue calibrating monetary policy and consider an additional 50 bps cut in subsequent meetings. According to the board, the inflationary environment would allow the bank to continue easing policy, albeit maintaining a restrictive stance.
The Mexican Institution Governing Council added that headline inflation is projected to converge to Banxico’s 3% goal in Q3 2026. According to recent statements, the board sees inflation risks remaining skewed to the upside.
Regarding tariffs, the board acknowledged that the Mexican Peso (MXN) depreciated significantly and reverted once the United States (US) and Mexico agreed to pause tariffs.
Forecasts for inflation
Source: Banxico
USD/MXN Reaction to Banxico’s decision
The USD/MXN pair has recovered some ground after reaching a daily low of 20.41 ahead of the decision, with the exchange range meandering within the 20.45 – 20.55 range. The first key resistance level eyed by traders would be the February 5 high of 20.71, which, once cleared, could pave the way to test the January 17 high of 20.90. On the downside, if sellers push the exchange rate below the 50-day SMA at 20.41, they could drive it towards the 100-day SMA at 20.22.
Banxico FAQs
The Bank of Mexico, also known as Banxico, is the country’s central bank. Its mission is to preserve the value of Mexico’s currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN), and to set the monetary policy. To this end, its main objective is to maintain low and stable inflation within target levels – at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%.
The main tool of the Banxico to guide monetary policy is by setting interest rates. When inflation is above target, the bank will attempt to tame it by raising rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money and thus cooling the economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN. The rate differential with the USD, or how the Banxico is expected to set interest rates compared with the US Federal Reserve (Fed), is a key factor.
Banxico meets eight times a year, and its monetary policy is greatly influenced by decisions of the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Therefore, the central bank’s decision-making committee usually gathers a week after the Fed. In doing so, Banxico reacts and sometimes anticipates monetary policy measures set by the Federal Reserve. For example, after the Covid-19 pandemic, before the Fed raised rates, Banxico did it first in an attempt to diminish the chances of a substantial depreciation of the Mexican Peso (MXN) and to prevent capital outflows that could destabilize the country.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains focused on 0.6300 and beyond
AUD/USD managed to regain traction after an earlier pullback to the mid-0.6200s on Thursday, maintaining its attention on the key resistance zone around the 0.6300 mark ahead of key US NFP data on Friday.
EUR/USD: Further recovery now looks at US NFP
A mild uptick in the US Dollar sparked a corrective move in the risk complex, sending EUR/USD back to the 1.0350 zone amid steady prudence ahead of the publication of US Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.
Gold correcting overbought conditions
Gold keeps its inconclusive price action below the $2,870 region per ounce troy on Thursday against the backdrop of a marked recovery in the Greenback and a mild rebound in US yields across the curve. Investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of Friday's key US jobs data.
XRP could rally 18% amidst changes at the SEC and bullish on-chain metrics
The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has scaled back its unit of lawyers and staff members dedicated to crypto enforcement action.
Top Trumps: The global economy’s House of Cards
The year has barely started and we are learning the hard way what Donald Trump’s second term in office means for markets, analysts and global policymakers. It's like living through an episode of the political thriller, House of Cards.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.