Bank of England didn’t deliver the hawkish tilt – Rabobank

“While it is clear that the economy experienced a sugar rush in the second quarter, probably leading to some stellar growth figures, we continue to find it difficult to see how consumer spending could exceed pre-pandemic levels in a sustainable way. The MPC members also “have a range of views” on whether the upside news on activity signalled stronger future demand growth, or simply a faster recovery to the pre-Covid level of GDP. We would argue the latter and expect moderation in growth before we’re back at trend. A moderation in inflation would then follow from early-2022 onwards. As such, we don’t think that the Bank of England will be in the position to raise interest rates this year or next.”

“This clearly wasn’t the hawkish tilt on which some market participants had placed their bets. The attention will quickly shift to the August meeting, when the MPC has a full set of fresh staff forecasts at its disposal and will have to make a new decision on the pace of gilt purchases.”

As expected, the Bank of England (BoE) kept its monetary policy stance unchanged on Thursday. According to analysts from Rabobank the attention will quickly shift to the August meeting when the Monetary Policy Committee has a full set of fresh staff forecasts at its disposal and will have to make a new decision on the pace of gilt purchases. They don’t think the BoE will have to raise rates in 2021 or in 2022.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.