The Bank of Canada has left its interest rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected. The Ottawa-based institution also stressed that those current borrowing costs are the effective lower bound and that negative rates are not under active consideration.
Moreover, the BOC has stated it is scaling back some of its market operations after announcing bond-buying back in March, at the peak of the financial distress related to coronavirus.
The bank now says that the effect of the virus has likely peaked and that second-quarter contraction could be 10-20% rather than worse expectations beforehand.
Here is the concluding paragraph from the BOC's statement:
As market function improves and containment restrictions ease, the Bank's focus will shift to supporting the resumption of growth in output and employment. The Bank maintains its commitment to continue large-scale asset purchases until the economic recovery is well underway. Any further policy actions would be calibrated to provide the necessary degree of monetary policy accommodation required to achieve the inflation target.
USD/CAD dropped in response and trades below 1.35.
At the same time, US ISM Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Index marginally beat expectations by hiring 45.4 points, an encouraging figure ahead of Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls.
The Bank of Canada was expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.25%. Governor Tiff Macklem assumed office in recent days, taking over from Stephen Poloz. The outgoing head of the bank recently expressed optimism, saying that the situation is better than some think.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh two-month highs amid upbeat data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1224, hitting the highest since late March. The safe-haven US dollar is falling amid an upbeat market mood, underpinned by ADP NFP, and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beating expectations.
GBP/USD retraces gains under 1.2600, Brexit, US data eyed
GBP/USD consolidates the latest gains just around 1.26 amid dollar weakness. The Brexit impasse continues despite hopes for mutual concessions. Markit's Final Services PMI beat expectations with 29 points, still reflecting deep contraction.
XAU/USD drops to fresh weekly lows, closes in on $1,700
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $10 on Tuesday and extended its slide on Wednesday with the risk-on market atmosphere making it difficult for gold to find demand.
Crypto market stays strong despite yesterday's sell-off
Once the storm has passed, the real effects are zero at the technical analysis level. The impact on sentiment has been great and returns the market to a neutral level. The market is still in a phase of accumulation, according to a well-known quantitative analyst.
WTI dips and bounces back near $37.00 per barrel
WTI is trading just above the 36.00 figure while above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart as the market bias remains tilted to the upside. A potential extension of the move up can lead to a retest of the 38.40 and 40.20 levels in the medium-term.