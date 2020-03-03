Bank of Canada is poised to follow the US Federal Reserve – Bloomberg

Bloomberg News reports that the Bank of Canada is poised to follow the US Federal Reserve and cut interest rates in the face of rising coronavirus concerns. An interest rate cut this week would mark the first Bank of Canada action since October 2018, when it raised rates.
Lead paragraphs
All odds point to Governor Stephen Poloz lowering interest rates by at least 25 basis points on Wednesday after global coronavirus fears spooked markets and sent oil prices tumbling. Canada’s central bank has managed to hold rates steady for almost 16 months, resisting a global easing trend. Now, after the Fed made an emergency half-percentage point interest rate cut Tuesday morning, Poloz may have no choice but to join in.
It’s a dramatic change from a month ago, when the most likely scenario was that Poloz would be able to keep the benchmark rate unchanged at 1.75 per cent for the last few meetings before his term ends in June. Markets are now pricing in 75 basis points of cuts by the time he steps down.
Reasons for Holding
The article notes that a strong labour market and near-target inflation have given Poloz some reason not to cut.
Another reason to hold off until April is that the decision comes without the broader analysis included in a Monetary Policy Report. The federal government budget, expected later this month, may also provide some additional stimulus that monetary policy makers would want to incorporate into their decision making.
“The rapid spread of COVID-19 globally, deterioration in financial conditions, steep drop in oil prices, not to mention continued transportation disruptions domestically are collectively too much for the Bank of Canada to ignore,” wrote National Bank Financial economist Warren Lovely in a note.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD heads back towards 1.1200 as US Treasury yields crash
The bulls regain control, driving EUR/USD back towards the two-month high of 1.1212, reached after the Fed shocked markets with an emergency rate cut of 50 bps in response to the coronavirus crisis. The Fed cut-led crash in the US Treasury yields underpins the major.
GBP/USD retreats from highs after the Fed-fueled leap
GBP/USD is trading around 1.28, off the highs. Cable leaped when the Federal Reserve announced an emergency 50bp rate cut in response to the coronavirus.
US 10-year Treasury yields hit historic low below 1%, S&P 500 futures dive 2%
The emergency rate cut move by the US Federal Reserve to shield the US economy from the impact of the coronavirus doesn’t seem to have gone down too well with the markets, as they took it as a sign that the US economy is in a panic situation.
Gold: Bulls charge to VPOC, opens prospects of a 23.6% Fib retracement
Gold prices are back to the current range's point of control with a burst to life from the Federal Reserve's emergency rate cut of 50 basis points sending the yellow metal over 3.65% higher and US yields to record lows.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.