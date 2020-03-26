Bank Indonesia’s Warijyo: Central bank has more than enough forex reserves to support the rupiah

Bank Indonesia’s (BI) Governor Warijyo said on Thursday, the central bank has more than enough forex reserves to support the rupiah, including through "triple intervention".
Further comments
Sees a slowdown in outflows, some foreigners are seen buying govt bonds in the secondary market.
Will ensure the financial system has enough liquidity during the shorter trading period starting next week.
The rupiah weakness is temporary.
