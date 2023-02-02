Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey is delivering his remarks on the policy outlook and responding to questions from the press following the bank's decision to hike the policy rate by 50 basis points to 4% in February.

Key takeaways

"I don't think ill-health is the main reason why people have left the labour market."

"Main difference between BOE and IMF forecast is IMF expects UK growth to pick up faster after this year."

"Private-sector wage settlements have been higher than we expected in November."

"Pay settlements will be very important for future inflation and BOE policy."

"We are hearing from businesses that consumers are becoming more resistant to higher prices."

