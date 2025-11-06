Bailey speech: At quite an important moment here for UK data

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks on the policy outlook and responds to questions from the press after leaving the policy rate unchanged at 4% at the November meeting.

Key quotes

"Latest data point on inflation was encouraging but only one data point."

"BoE's next asset purchase facility will include new measure that paints a somewhat different picture of Qt costs."

"Our approach is to transition to a system where reserves are primarily supplied via repos."

"We are at quite an important moment here for UK data."

"Market curve does give a reasonable view of a sensible path for rates."

"Some MPC members, including me, do not have a confident view on an equilibrium terminal rate."