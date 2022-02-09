BABA Stock Price: Alibaba soars as investors shrug off Softbank rumors

- NYSE:BABA gained 6.17% during Tuesday’s trading session.
- The Chinese state-backed funds scoop up beaten down local stocks.
- AliBaba investors shrug off rumors of Softbank selling its stake.
NYSE:BABA might be showing us that the worst of its stock sell off is behind the company, as shares rebounded during a strong session on Tuesday. Shares of BABA jumped by 6.17% and closed the trading day at $121.90. It was a strong showing for Chinese ADRs on Tuesday as many of AliBaba’s peers also saw a significant surge. Shares of PinDuoDuo (NASDAQ:PDD), JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD), Nio (NYSE:NIO), XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), and Didi Global (NYSE:DIDI) were all in the green on Tuesday. As well, all three major US indices traded higher, led by a rebound for big-tech companies, sending the NASDAQ higher by 1.28% during the session.
The news that was likely sending ADRs higher was that the Chinese state-backed investment funds reportedly bought up shares of local Chinese companies. Most of the stocks that were purchased are listed on the CSI 300 in China, which helped the Chinese markets towards a nice day of gains. While AliBaba does not directly trade on the CSI 300, the stock rose alongside all other Chinese ADRs. The government’s investment could be a signal that the floor is in for these beaten down Chinese companies, and thus investors on the US markets took the chance to gobble up the beleaguered ADRs.
BABA forecast
The rally on Tuesday might be a sign that the sell off on Monday was an overreaction. Investor’s seemed to shrug off the report that the company’s largest shareholder, Softbank, will be looking to trim its stake in AliBaba. Given that Softbank owns over 24% of AliBaba’s shares, it is likely that the Japanese tech company needs to free up some additional capital, rather than not believing in the fundamentals of AliBaba’s business.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
