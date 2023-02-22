Hello Traders in this blog we will be going through Avalanche which is a crypto related instrument. Since it’s first peak from November 2021 to end a larger degree cycle in (I) it was been correcting lower. It appeared to to have reached equal legs area recently. Already it has been reacting higher from the area from 10.80. The market nowadays mainly is being traded by high frequency machines. That made us here at Elliott Wave Forecast to develop a system that allows us to project the market in a relevant way to match the way the market is being traded. Let’s have a look on AVAX/USDT weekly cycle.
AVAX/USDT Weekly Cycle 02.21.2023
As we can see Avalanche made 5 waves lower from November peak in which ended a. That was the first leg of the corrective decline within larger degree (II). Then it bounced within b in a ((W)) – ((X)) – ((Y)) corrective bounce. And from there it started the potentially last leg lower in c within 5 waves lower. Ever since it broke below a we were able to project the equal legs area lower in which we call high frequency area. High frequency areas in which both sides of the market agree in the next direction of the market. Buyers and sellers fight and the winners control the next wave or cycle. Avalanche has reached the area in which starts from 10.80 to end (II) and we have already seen the first leg reaction higher in wave (1) of ((1)) of I. What we can expect next in pullback in (2) to take place. Afterwards it should find support to extend higher within wave (3). And lastly a pullback in (4) and one more high in (5) to end wave ((1)). Pullback in ((2)) before extends higher in ((3)) then makes a ((4)) and a ((5)) to end I. After I ends a larger pullback in II should take place before further upside longer term.
Let’s have a look as well within the daily cycle of Avalanche since it reached equal legs at 10.52 area.
AVAX/USDT Daily cycle 02.21.2023
As we can see it has ended wave (1) and is trading within wave B of (2). After a new low in C of (2) it should find support to continue higher in wave (3).
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.0600 post-FOMC Minutes Premium
EUR/USD extends its decline following the release of the latest US Federal Reserve meeting Minutes. The document shows a few participants favored a 50 bps rate hike, while some believed there was an elevated risk of a recession in 2023.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2070 as concerns lift the USD
GBP/USD trades sub-1.2100 with attempts to regain the figure being quickly reverted. The sour tone of equities and hawkish lines within the FOMC Minutes maintain financial markets in risk-off mode.
Gold: XAU/USD stable above $1,830 Premium
Financial markets struggled for a clear direction early Wednesday as investors await the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes. XAU/USD peaked at $1,845.99 a troy ounce mid-European session but quickly retreated amid prevalent US Dollar demand. The bright metal currently trades around $1,835, unchanged on the day.
Crypto markets in limbo without BTC’s discernible clues
Bitcoin price shows a lack of bullish momentum as it approaches a key confluence that is prominent on multiple timeframes. The influence of BTC can clearly be seen on Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins, which are in limbo.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Did policymakers discuss returning to bigger rate hikes? Premium
The first FOMC Minutes of 2023 will be published today. US Dollar Index looks to post monthly gains, supported by hawkish Fed bets. Investors will look for comments regarding the possibility of Fed going back to 50 bps hikes.