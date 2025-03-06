Australia’s Trade Surplus increases to 5,620M MoM in January vs. 5,500M expected

Australia’s trade surplus increased to 5,620M MoM in January versus 5,500M expected and 4,924M (revised from 5,085M) in the previous reading, according to the latest foreign trade data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.
Further details reveal that Australia's Exports rose by 1.3% MoM in January from 1.2% (revised from 1.1%) seen a month earlier. Meanwhile, Imports declined by 0.3% MoM in January, compared to 5.9% seen in December.
Market reaction to Australia’s Trade Balance
At the press time, the AUD/USD pair is down 0.08% on the day to trade at 0.6335.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
AUD/USD holds steady near the weekly high following the release of Aussie data, which showed that the trade surplus increased more than expected in January. Concerns that an all-out trade war could cause a sharp economic slowdown in the US this year and force the Fed to cut rates further dragged the USD to a nearly four-month low.
USD/JPY attracted some buyers during the Asian session on Thursday, though it remains close to a multi-month trough touched earlier this week amid a bearish USD. Furthermore, BoJ rate hike bets and trade war fears might continue to underpin the JPY and cap the currency pair.
Gold price oscillates below a one-week high touched on Wednesday and remains well supported by worries about the potential economic fallout from Trump's trade tariffs and a global trade war. Meanwhile, the recent softer US macro data lifted bets for further policy easing by the Fed, dragging the USD and benefiting the yellow metal.
Ethereum is up on Wednesday after developers fixed issues with the Pectra upgrade's deployment on the Sepolia testnet. The top altcoin aims to hold the $2,200 support level amid negative sentiments from Pectra's failure on testnets.
Aave (AAVE), the native token of the Aave lending protocol, is rallying on Wednesday as the crypto market recovers from Monday’s bloodbath. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP note small gains on the day as traders maintain a risk-averse stance in crypto, grappling with volatility concerns this week ahead of the White House Crypto Summit on Friday.
