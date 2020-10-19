Australia’s New South Wales state reports further easing of restrictions

The Victorian premier, Daniel Andrews, said recently that having just two new coronavirus cases across the state on Friday vindicated the severe lockdown measures imposed on Melburnians since August.

Today, there are more signs that the virus is abating allowing for further loosening of the restrictions.

Last week Andrews acknowledged the government would probably alter its targets to allow a more rapid reopening, saying it was likely “10 is the new five”.

Meanwhile, there is a focus on the Reserve Bank of Australia expected to ease further as soon as next month by way of QE, a potential weight to the currency.