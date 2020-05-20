Australia’s Foreign Minister: Will always stand firm in protecting our national interests

Responding to the Bloomberg reports that China is considering targeting Australian exports of wine, seafood, oatmeal, fruit and dairy, Australia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said, she “would be disappointed if there was any process of conflating these issues”.

“Australia will always stand firm in protecting our national interests,” she added while speaking in ABC’s AM program.

Earlier today, Global Times, a Chinese news outlet, accused Australia of following in the footsteps of American hawks by pushing for a coronavirus origins inquiry.

The relationship between the two countries further soured after China slapped an 80% tariff on Australian barley imports on Monday, alleging that the OZ economy breached the “anti-dumping” regulations.

Market reaction

The aussie dollar is seeing some fresh weakness on the above comments, as AUD/USD hits fresh session lows of 0.6531.

The spot extends its correction from ten-week highs of 0.6586 reached on Tuesday.