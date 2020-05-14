Australian Treasurer Frydenberg: Job losses are heart-breaking

“Job losses are heart-breaking”, said Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg while speaking at a news briefing alongside PM Scott Morrison.
More comments
“Lifting restrictions gradually will help get people back in work.“
“Economic numbers will get worse before they get better.”
“Forecast is still for unemployment to reach 10%.”
These comments come after Australia’s monthly employment data for April showed jobs dived by a record 594,300 and the unemployment rate shot up to at 6.2%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.08 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, consolidating losses after Fed Chair Powell rejected setting negative interest rates and as fears of a broader global recession weigh on the mood.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.22 amid growing economic fears
GBP/USD is trading around the five-week lows of 1.22 amid a souring market mood and after BOE Governor Bailey opened the door to more QE. US jobless claims are eyed.
Gold: Yellow metal teases pennant breakout
Gold bulls look to penetrate the upper end of the pennant pattern. Acceptance above that level would confirm a pennant breakout. That would imply a continuation of the rally from the March 20 low of $1,455.
WTI: Price consolidation continues
WTI is again lacking a clear directional bias despite Wed's bullish US inventory report. WTI trades in a sideways manner in a narrowing price range. The US reports the first weekly decline in stockpiles since January.
Dollar rises as Fed Powell rules out negative rates
The US dollar traded higher against all of the major currencies on the back of risk aversion and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell. While his outlook was very cautious, Powell ruled out negative interest rates.