Australian PM Morrison: Must brace for more hard news to take

Following the release of the Australian labor market report, the country’s Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison said the economy “must brace for more hard news to take”.

Additional quotes

“It has been a tough day for Australia.”

“Knew there would be hard news on job losses.”

“Economy is re-opening.”

“Obviously difficult time as we deal with China trade issues.”

Market reaction

AUD/USD remains under heavy selling pressure and trades at 0.6427, down 0.43% on the day.