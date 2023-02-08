Australian Treasurer Chalmers: Not expecting recession in 2023

Australia's Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Wednesday, they are not foreseeing a recession for the Australian economy despite a potential downturn.
Key quotes
"The expectation of the Treasury forecasters is higher interest rates combined with difficult global conditions will slow our economy considerably, but they don't expect at this point a recession here in Australia.”
"There is of course, as the RBA governor acknowledged in the statement yesterday, the fact that when interest rates go up, people with a mortgage feel it immediately but the impact on the economy takes a little while to flow through.”
Meanwhile, Stephen Jones, the Assistant Treasurer, said that "We think that inflation has peaked and it is starting to turn around."
"So we're hoping that this is, if not the last, then nearly the last of the interest rate increases,” Jones added.
Market reaction
AUD/USD is defending minor gains at around 0.6965 on the above comments. The spot is up 0.11% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends gains above 1.0700 amid quiet markets
EUR/USD is oscillating in a narrow range above 1.0700 ahead of the European open. Investors digest the latest comments from US President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Powell. The US Dollar remains on the back foot with yields ahead of Fedspeak.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2050 amid subdued US Dollar
GBP/USD is trading at around 1.2050, consolidating the renewed uptick heading into Wednesday’s London open. The Cable pair justifies broad-based US Dollar softness amid a mixed market mood and sluggish US Treasury bond yields. A quiet calendar ahead.
Gold bulls seem to lack conviction on the road to recovery Premium
Gold price is attempting another run toward the $1,900 this Wednesday, building on its recovery from four-week troughs of $1,860. The latest uptick in the Gold price could be associated with a broadly subdued United States Dollar.
Why Cosmos price is likely to rally toward $17 in February
Cosmos price continues to display strength as the uptrend seems unfazed by investors who may be taking profit off January's 70% gain. Considering the overall bullish stance in the crypto market, a 15% rally from today’s market value is a conservative estimate.
Soft landing, hard landing, no landing?
The Dollar has started the year on a soft footing on the view that the Fed can respond to a soft US landing, as the Rest of the World recovers. The recent run of data, especially out of the US, questions whether the Fed needs to cut rates at all.