Australian PM Morrison: To develop new plan to re-open the economy by December

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, Australian Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison said that his government is outlining a new play to fully re-open the economy by December.

“So far it’s been slow going getting the economy reopening.”

“To examine ways of increasing international arrivals.”

On Australia-New Zealand travel bubble, “I wouldn’t describe it as the “bubble”. I wouldn’t say necessarily it will be a two-way bubble. That will be up to the New Zealanders. But if we can get to a position where we understand how the hot spots can be identified in New Zealand, then that would mean, hopefully, between now and then we may well be in a position for New Zealanders to come to Australia and experience Australia, which will be great for our tourism industry, and we’d welcome that, and it would also take a lot of pressure off rooms in quarantine, which means more Australians can get home.”

His comments come as Victoria records nine deaths in the past 24 hours and 50 people added to total who died in aged care facilities in July and August, per the Guardian.

