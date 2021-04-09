Australian PM Morrison: Have secured additional 20 million Pfizer covid vaccines

Australian Prime Minister Morrison said on Friday, his government has secured additional 20 million Pfizer covid vaccines.
Additional comments
“Will now get 40 million doses in 2021, additional doses in Q4.“
“Total vaccine doses of all types ordered is 170 million.”
“Large ticketed gatherings can have 100% capacity.”
“Discussing how to allow vaccinated Australians to travel overseas and return without quarantine.”
“Singapore an obvious next choice for a travel bubble.”
Separately, the country’s Health Minister said that the near-term vaccine rollout remains largely unchanged.
Earlier on, New South Wales (NSW) announced the suspension of all the AstraZeneca vaccinations after Australian medical experts warned of its rare but potential blood clotting side effects.
Market reaction
AUD/USD is holding the lower ground around 0.7640, uninspired by the conciliatory comments from the Aussie Prime Minister. The spot is losing 0.15% on a daily basis.
