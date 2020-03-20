Australian PM Morrison: Budget will be delayed to October

At a regular news briefing on Friday, Australia’s Prime Minister (PM) Morrison announced that the budget will be delayed to October.

Taking decisions on the basis that coronavirus will last at least six months.

Will not hand down budget until October.

States and territories working to similar timetables.

Idea that you can put together forecast around economy at this time is not sensible.

Reconsider the need for unnecessary travel in school holidays.

In national interest for schools to remain open.

To restrict travel into remote indigenous communities.